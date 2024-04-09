Comedy And Cabaret At The Red Rattler Theatre 

Wierd Women presents Comedy and Cabaret at the queer-run Red Rattler Theatre.

At Red Rattler, communities can build solidarity and flourish in the creative arts.

Enjoy the most entertaining night out with Wierd Women at The Red Rattler. Grab the girls for a night of laughter for Comedy and Cabaret, featuring fabulous musical and comedic talent.

For more information and ticket prices, click here.

When: Wednesday 24th April, 7 pm – 10 pm

Where: 6 Faversham St, Marrickville





