Comedy And Cabaret At The Red Rattler Theatre 

Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 9, 2024
Image: From The Red Rattler Theatre website

Wierd Women presents Comedy and Cabaret at the queer-run Red Rattler Theatre. 

At Red Rattler, communities can build solidarity and flourish in the creative arts. 

Enjoy the most entertaining night out with Wierd Women at The Red Rattler. Grab the girls for a night of laughter for Comedy and Cabaret, featuring fabulous musical and comedic talent. 

For more information and ticket prices, click here.

When: Wednesday 24th April, 7 pm – 10 pm 

Where: 6 Faversham St, Marrickville



