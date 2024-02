An afternoon of music, dance, and connection can be experienced in the sun at DAYkadelic. At the Botany View Hotel, a safe space is created for LGBTQIA+ women, gender-diverse folk, and all their allies to dance the day away.

Funky queer DJs will be on the scene for this unforgettable afternoon, with DAYkadelic being a chance to form new connections while dancing your heart out.

When: February 24, 2024 from 3pm-9pm

Where: Botany View Hotel, 597 King Street