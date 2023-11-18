December 17: Fluffy’s Xmas Bash

Brisbane Scene What's on
Justin Cooper
November 18, 2023
December 17: Fluffy’s Xmas Bash
Image: Fluffy's Xmas Bash, 2017. Image: Fluffy/Facebook

Fluffy’s annual Xmas Bash returns this December 17 at Cloudland, Fortitude Valley. Get ready for the ultimate holiday celebration, with the weekly Sunday party decking the halls with festive performances and fabulous music. Presented by DJ Harry K, join Fluffy’s family of performers and special music guests for an unforgettable and not-so-silent night.

Shows from drag performers; Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs, Freya Armani, Luna Thicc, Penelope Cruises; and Fluffy Dancers. Music From Harry K, Karma and special guest Brad James (Sydney).

Image: Fluffy/Facebook

For more information, check out their Facebook event page. Click Here.

When: Sunday, December 17 from 8pm till 3am

Where: Cloudland, 641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD, 4006

Tickets: $30 (at the door)

 

 

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-17
Event Time : 0:00:00

