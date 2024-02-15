Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024

Image: From the Dejavu Facebook Page
Oxford Street’s largest celebration will continue into the night at the crowd’s favourite dance destination, DÉJÀVU. Located at Universal, this Mardi Gras Parade Afterparty showcases big room sounds and world-class production with a talented pool of local and international singers, DJs, and performers.
A thrilling line-up for the event will soon be announced, so gather your boldest outfits and prepare to party hard at this bustling nightclub.
When: March 2, 2024 at 9pm
Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
