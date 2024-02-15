Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 16, 2024
Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
Image: From the Dejavu Facebook Page

Oxford Street’s largest celebration will continue into the night at the crowd’s favourite dance destination, DÉJÀVU. Located at Universal, this Mardi Gras Parade Afterparty showcases big room sounds and world-class production with a talented pool of local and international singers, DJs, and performers.

A thrilling line-up for the event will soon be announced, so gather your boldest outfits and prepare to party hard at this bustling nightclub.

When: March 2, 2024 at 9pm

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Let’s Hear It For The Boys
February 15, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Let’s Hear It For The Boys
Scene What's on
Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
Gold Coast What's on
Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
February 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens
Brisbane What's on
Mel Buttle Brings Her National Tour To The Gold Coast
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Mel Buttle Brings Her National Tour To The Gold Coast
Gold Coast What's on