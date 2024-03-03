Djanaba live at Yah Yahs

Melbourne Sound What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 4, 2024
Djanaba live at Yah Yahs

Musical powerhouse Djanaba is bringing her award-winning artistry to beloved local institution Yah Yahs for a night of her chart-topping hits and newly brewed future queer anthems. Having collaborated with artists like PNAU, Friendless, and Sonny Grin, she’s performed at Groovin the Moo, SummerCamp and Spilt Milk, blending her Bundjalung heritage with her unapologetic queer identity to create music that transcends the boundaries of genres and touches audiences all across the country. Don’t miss out on what will be an electric performance at what will be Djanaba’s first headline (of many!) with guests Cass Lee and Vigilantonie!

When:  March 8, 2024
Where: Yah Yahs, 99 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $15 Presale
Accessibility: Yah Yahs is not wheelchair accessible
Content Note: This event is 18+ only.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Hyperficial: Y2SLAYYY
March 4, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Hyperficial: Y2SLAYYY
Melbourne Scene What's on
Gender Soup: Body-snatchers Edition
March 4, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Gender Soup: Body-snatchers Edition
Melbourne Scene What's on
Trophy Boys
March 4, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trophy Boys
Melbourne Stage What's on
Celebrate Pride In Ipswich This Weekend
March 3, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate Pride In Ipswich This Weekend
Brisbane What's on
Canada’s Drag Race Stars Priyanka and Lemon are headed to Brisbane
March 3, 2024 | Michael James

Canada’s Drag Race Stars Priyanka and Lemon are headed to Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
Glitz and Glamour: Bowery Ball at NGV
March 1, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Glitz and Glamour: Bowery Ball at NGV
Melbourne Scene What's on