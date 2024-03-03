Djanaba live at Yah Yahs

Musical powerhouse Djanaba is bringing her award-winning artistry to beloved local institution Yah Yahs for a night of her chart-topping hits and newly brewed future queer anthems. Having collaborated with artists like PNAU, Friendless, and Sonny Grin, she’s performed at Groovin the Moo, SummerCamp and Spilt Milk, blending her Bundjalung heritage with her unapologetic queer identity to create music that transcends the boundaries of genres and touches audiences all across the country. Don’t miss out on what will be an electric performance at what will be Djanaba’s first headline (of many!) with guests Cass Lee and Vigilantonie!
When: March 8, 2024
Where: Yah Yahs, 99 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $15 Presale
Accessibility: Yah Yahs is not wheelchair accessible
Content Note: This event is 18+ only.
