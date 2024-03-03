Djanaba live at Yah Yahs

Musical powerhouse Djanaba is bringing her award-winning artistry to beloved local institution Yah Yahs for a night of her chart-topping hits and newly brewed future queer anthems. Having collaborated with artists like PNAU, Friendless, and Sonny Grin, she’s performed at Groovin the Moo, SummerCamp and Spilt Milk, blending her Bundjalung heritage with her unapologetic queer identity to create music that transcends the boundaries of genres and touches audiences all across the country. Don’t miss out on what will be an electric performance at what will be Djanaba’s first headline (of many!) with guests Cass Lee and Vigilantonie!

When: March 8, 2024

Where: Yah Yahs, 99 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $15 Presale

Accessibility: Yah Yahs is not wheelchair accessible

Content Note: This event is 18+ only.