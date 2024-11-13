Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party w/ Zelda Moon & Lazy Susan

Drag Entertainment Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
November 13, 2024
Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party w/ Zelda Moon & Lazy Susan

The only thing better than a cheeky night in with a new episode of Drag Race Down Under Season 4, is a cheeky viewing party out and about with the incredible Zelda Moon and our very own local Season 4 Star, Lazy Susan!

So pull up a pew and make sure you’re up to date with the latest eps of season 4 of Drag Race Down Under and see who sashays away next— plus, keep the party going with enjoy all the iconic drag performances after the episode.

And of course, the delicious selection of food and drinks available at the venue, Wheat, Wine & Whisky.

Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party With Zelda Moon and Lazy Susan!

When: Fridays November 1–December 20, 2024, doors at 6pm, screening from 7pm
Where: Wheat, Wine & Whisky, 284 Smith Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free! No Booking Required!
Accessibility: The basement at Wheat, Wine and Whisky is not wheelchair accessible, but the episode will also be simultaneously screened on the ground floor, however the hosts and commentary will not be available.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Red Ribbon Run by Thorne Harbour
November 13, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Red Ribbon Run by Thorne Harbour
Melbourne Scene What's on
National Survivors’ Day: LGBT Survivors of Sexual & Family Violence Speak Out in New ACON Anthology
November 12, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

National Survivors’ Day: LGBT Survivors of Sexual & Family Violence Speak Out in New ACON Anthology
Community News Entertainment News Written Word
Internet Loses It After Mattel Accidentally Prints Porn Site Link on ‘Wicked’ Dolls
November 11, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Internet Loses It After Mattel Accidentally Prints Porn Site Link on ‘Wicked’ Dolls
Entertainment News The Internet
Get Witchy At The Wicked Ball In Brisbane This November
November 10, 2024 | Michael James

Get Witchy At The Wicked Ball In Brisbane This November
Brisbane News What's on
Sasha Colby Talks Drag Race Down Under, Trans Representation and the Fight for Equality
November 10, 2024 | Michael James

Sasha Colby Talks Drag Race Down Under, Trans Representation and the Fight for Equality
Entertainment International News
Courtney Act Launches Brisbane’s First Ever River Pride Parade
November 9, 2024 | Michael James

Courtney Act Launches Brisbane’s First Ever River Pride Parade
Entertainment News Queensland News