Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party w/ Zelda Moon & Lazy Susan

The only thing better than a cheeky night in with a new episode of Drag Race Down Under Season 4, is a cheeky viewing party out and about with the incredible Zelda Moon and our very own local Season 4 Star, Lazy Susan!

So pull up a pew and make sure you’re up to date with the latest eps of season 4 of Drag Race Down Under and see who sashays away next— plus, keep the party going with enjoy all the iconic drag performances after the episode.

And of course, the delicious selection of food and drinks available at the venue, Wheat, Wine & Whisky.

Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party With Zelda Moon and Lazy Susan!

When: Fridays November 1–December 20, 2024, doors at 6pm, screening from 7pm

Where: Wheat, Wine & Whisky, 284 Smith Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free! No Booking Required!

Accessibility: The basement at Wheat, Wine and Whisky is not wheelchair accessible, but the episode will also be simultaneously screened on the ground floor, however the hosts and commentary will not be available.