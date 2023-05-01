Evening With Judy Garland: What’s On In Queer Sydney

May 1, 2023
Evening With Judy Garland: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Calling all friends of Dorothy, celebrate the legacy of the one and only Judy Garland, with an evening of live music at the Camelot Lounge. Revel in the groovy and boozy atmosphere as Tilly Street and the Pocket Trio bring the spirit of Judy Garland back to life with her famous tunes including ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’ and ‘The Man that Got Away.’ This jazz ensemble will pluck at your heartstrings, so gather your fellow lovers of a moody melody and head down Marrickville for this groovy Thursday night out.

When: Thursday May 18, 7 pm-10 pm.

Where: Camelot Lounge, 19 Marrickville Road, Marrickville.

Price: $31, 18+

