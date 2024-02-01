Fancy Feast at The Imperial

Sydney What's on
Contributor
February 1, 2024
Fancy Feast at The Imperial
Image: The Imperial Erskinville- Facebook

BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Feel like the Queen at the Inner West’s most fabulous brunch at the Imperial Hotel every Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM.

‘Fancy Feasts’ reigns in the main bar, hosting two to three courses curated with the most devilish delights for our herbivores and omnivores. And if the good isn’t decadent enough already, expect a side offering of drag to help spice it up! 

For more information, visit The Imperial’s website here.

When: Saturday’s, 1-3 PM

Where: The Imperial Erskinville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

 



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Beresford Sundays
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Beresford Sundays
Scene Sydney What's on
Tropic Like it’s Hot at The Imperial
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Tropic Like it’s Hot at The Imperial
Scene Sydney What's on
Knowing Me in the Quiet at The Bearded Tit
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Knowing Me in the Quiet at The Bearded Tit
Scene Scene Events Sydney What's on
Trivia Mondays at The Beacham Sydney
February 1, 2024 | Contributor

Trivia Mondays at The Beacham Sydney
Scene Sydney What's on
Queer Trivia Night
February 1, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Queer Trivia Night
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sundaylicious: The Saint
February 1, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Sundaylicious: The Saint
Melbourne What's on