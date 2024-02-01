Fancy Feast at The Imperial

BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Feel like the Queen at the Inner West’s most fabulous brunch at the Imperial Hotel every Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM.

‘Fancy Feasts’ reigns in the main bar, hosting two to three courses curated with the most devilish delights for our herbivores and omnivores. And if the good isn’t decadent enough already, expect a side offering of drag to help spice it up!

For more information, visit The Imperial’s website here.

When: Saturday’s, 1-3 PM

Where: The Imperial Erskinville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville






