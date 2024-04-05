Fireball Fridays Presents Glamourise 

April 5, 2024
Fireball Fridays Presents Glamourise 
By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Fireball Friday presents Glamourise at Universal, a celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride inspired by the Ziegfeld musicals and the iconic ‘La Cage Aux Folles’. This fabulous show runs from 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM on Fridays. 

Join the fiery Vybe and Carmen Geddit with blazing bangers, dazzling performances, and $10 fireballs all night.

For more information, check out Universal’s website here.

When: Fridays, 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM

Where: 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

