Fireball Fridays Presents Glamourise 

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Fireball Friday presents Glamourise at Universal, a celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride inspired by the Ziegfeld musicals and the iconic ‘La Cage Aux Folles’. This fabulous show runs from 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM on Fridays.

Join the fiery Vybe and Carmen Geddit with blazing bangers, dazzling performances, and $10 fireballs all night.

For more information, check out Universal’s website here.

When: Fridays, 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM

Where: 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst