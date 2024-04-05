Trans-Glamore 

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Celebrate terrific trans performers and talent every first Thursday of the Month at The Stonewall.

Hosted by the stunning Victoria Anthony, watch these performers dominate the stage and show you how to slay spectacularly. Stonewall has Happy Hour from 6 – 8 PM, with Transglamore performances starting at 9 PM.

For more information, visit Stonewall’s website here.

When: 1st Thursday of every month, 8 PM at the Stonewall Hotel’

Where: The Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst.