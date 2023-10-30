November 18: Free Minus18 Summer Qamp Screening

An iconic Queer documentary in the making, Summer Qamp is 80 minutes of pure queer joy through Canadian documentarian Jen Markowitz’ insightful lens. More than a queer summer camp, this documentary provides a fly-on-the-wall experience of a group of queer teens navigating life’s highs and lows as they talk pronouns, crushes, coming out, transition and so much more.

For LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12–19 only, Minus18 is holding a free screening, with details below. For those not within that age bracket, the Melbourne Queer Film Festival are hosting three all-ages ticketed screenings on the 11 and 19 November at the Kino and Victorian Pride Centre respectively. For more information and to book tickets jump on the MQFF website.

When: November 18, 2023, 1.30 – 3.30 pm

Where: Cinema Nova, 380 Lygon Street, Carlton

Tickets: Free: bookings are essential!

Accessibility: Cinema Nova is wheelchair accessible with all gender bathrooms. The film will be captioned and Youth Workers will be present.