November 18: Free Minus18 Summer Qamp Screening

Melbourne Screen What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 30, 2023
An iconic Queer documentary in the making, Summer Qamp is 80 minutes of pure queer joy through Canadian documentarian Jen Markowitz’ insightful lens. More than a queer summer camp, this documentary provides a fly-on-the-wall experience of a group of queer teens navigating life’s highs and lows as they talk pronouns, crushes, coming out, transition and so much more.

For LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12–19 only, Minus18 is holding a free screening, with details below. For those not within that age bracket, the Melbourne Queer Film Festival are hosting three all-ages ticketed screenings on the 11 and 19 November at the Kino and Victorian Pride Centre respectively. For more information and to book tickets jump on the MQFF website.

When: November 18, 2023, 1.30 – 3.30 pm
Where: Cinema Nova, 380 Lygon Street, Carlton
Tickets: Free: bookings are essential!
Accessibility: Cinema Nova is wheelchair accessible with all gender bathrooms. The film will be captioned and Youth Workers will be present.

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-18
Event Time : 3:30:00

