Gay Drama Starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

Melbourne’s most iconic LGBTQI film festival, the Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF), is back this year from November 9 – 19, 2023. As the longest-running event of its kind, MQFF holds a special place in the hearts of the vibrant and diverse Melbourne community.

According to David Martin Harris, MQFF CEO, this year’s program is nothing short of fabulous.

“This year’s fabulous program will bring the community together to celebrate queer film, our diverse stories, and voices,” said Harris. “There are so many stories from across the globe that share important messages, whether that be heart-warming, uplifting, hilarious, or inspirational – the program will connect audiences for a celebration like no other.”

Staying true to its theme Rewind to Fast Forward, this year the festival celebrates queer classics including La Cage Aux Folles, Glen or Glenda, Head On and Offside, alongside a vibrant tapestry of fresh stories from around the world.

Here’s our list of must-watch movies at MQFF 2023.

All Of Us Strangers

The much-awaited gay drama starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal makes its Melbourne premiere. All Of Us Strangers revolves around a listless screenwriter and a mysterious relationship set in a Ballardian London high-rise. Described as a “nuclear-grade tearjerker,” it promises to be a powerful addition to the festival.

All Of Us Strangers, showing on November 12 at Cinema Nova and November 18 at The Capitol.

L’immensita



Penelope Cruz adds star power to this ’70s-set Italian drama, but newcomer Luana Giuliani steals the show with her portrayal of a young trans teenager, Adri, confidently asserting themselves in a world that does not fully understand. A heartfelt ode to director Emanuele Crialese’s personal journey, L’immensita is nominated for both the Queer and the Golden Lion.

L’immensita, showing on November 12 at The Capitol and November 19 at the Kino.

Housekeeping for Beginners

The recipient of this year’s prestigious Queer Lion award at the Venice Film Festival, and North Macedonia’s contender for the Oscars, is an uproarious cinéma vérité-style dramedy that unfolds within a unique makeshift queer household in the heart of Skopje.

At its core, the story revolves around a queer woman faced with the daunting responsibility of raising her partner’s daughter, who, much to her own reluctance, has become an unwilling mother figure. Directed by the talented Melbourne-based filmmaker Goran Stolevski, this film guarantees a riotous and farcical series of events involving a vibrant cast of queer and Romani characters.

Housekeeping For Beginners, showing on November 11 at The Capitol and November 18 at Cinema Nova.

Monster

Directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda, Monster tells the story of Minato, a tween-aged boy whose behaviour takes a strange turn, leading his mother, Saori, to suspect the school is involved. The film’s layered screenplay earned it Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm at Cannes this year.

Monster, showing on November 13 at The Capitol and November 18 at Cinema Nova.

Sunflower

Sunflower is a sensitive coming-of-age story set in a working-class Melbourne suburb. It explores the challenges of coming out and young love, starring Liam Mollica as 17-year-old Leo, who has a crush on his best friend Boof.

Sunflower, showing on November 16 at the Kino and November 18 at the Victorian Pride Centre Rooftop.

Isla’s Way

This quirky Australian documentary follows the life of Isla, an octogenarian who refuses to let her age define her. Living with Susan, who is a lesbian, Isla insists on being called “a widow” and remains active in her community.

Isla’s Way, showing on November 15 at the Victorian Pride Centre Rooftop and November 18 at the Kino.

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) runs from November 9 – 19, 2023. For details and to book tickets check mqff.com.au