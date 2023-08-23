Gaytimes Festival

Melbourne Sound What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 24, 2023
Gaytimes Festival
While it’s true that February 2024 is a fair way off, it’s equally true that you’ll have to get in quick if you want to secure your tickets to the eighth Gaytimes Festival, as tickets go on sale at 9 a.m., August 31, 2023!

Bringing a lineup of local musicians, performers, artists, and teachers to a camping/glamping venue surrounded by gorgeous trees, Gaytimes also offers workshops, talks, yoga, fun and games, and a feast of cocktail bars, specialty coffee and food trucks. Gaytimes is also BYO!

When: February 23 – 25, 2024
Where: Gillwell Park, Gembrook (at the foothills of the Dandenongs)
Tickets: Register for presale here for $420 (+ booking fee) tickets. General release will be $440 + booking fee, and hardship tickets (by application) are $290 + booking fee.
Accessibility: Gaytimes will have accessible venues, and some amenities and campsites. More information is available here, or contact their ‘accessibility angels’.

