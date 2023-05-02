Gender Euphoria: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Following the success of Gender Euphoria at the 2019 Melbourne International Arts Festival, the creators are bringing their new and improved cabaret to the State Theatre stage. Experience the ensemble of entirely trans and gender-diverse performers in this sanctuary of queer joy, “Goodbye gender dysphoria, hello gender euphoria.” Be sure to grab a seat or bring some friends and book a premium cabaret table to witness this liberating showcase, a pure celebration of all trans identities.

When: May 19th & 20th, 7:30 pm.

Where: State Theatre Stage, 100 St Kilda Road, Melbourne.

Price: $20-$49, 15+ event.