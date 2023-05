Do you love to play video games and also love the talented and beautiful drag queens of Sydney? Why not combine them both and throw in some drinks for a fun Monday night! At the Universal Sydney bar, play your favourite games with your fellow gaymers during Glitch!

When: Every Monday night until 29th July 2024 at 6 pm – 10 pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Price: Free