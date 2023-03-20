Music to the ears of anyone who missed out on the sold-out 2022 season of Holding the Man, brought to you by one of Melbourne’s most exciting emerging theatre companies, Taylor Made Productions.

Holding the Man: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

From Timothy Conigrave’s memoir of the same name, Holding the Man has gripped hearts and kept queer history and queer love alive since 1995.

Conigrave tragically passed away just ten days after he finished writing the memoir, later adapted for stage and the 2015 film by Tommy Murphy. Holding the Man begins in 1970’s Melbourne, and tells the 15-year love story between Tim and John, his high-school sweetheart. Their love is one that ‘survives everything life throws at them – the separations, the discriminations, the temptations, the jealousies and the losses – until the only problem that love can’t solve turns up to part them.’

After a sold-out season in 2022, Holding the Man returns with their entire original creative team and half their original cast to bring this story to Chapel off Chapel for what is sure to be a second sold-out season.

Advertisements

When: 22nd-25th March and 29th March-1st April at 8 pm, 26th March and 1st April at 4 pm.

Where: Chapel off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran.

Tickets: $35 for preview on 22nd March, $40-$45 for the regular season.

This production is suitable for ages 15+