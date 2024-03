BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Hospo workers, you are appreciated!

The Oxford Hotel presents “Hospo Sundays,” offering $6 house beers, spirits, and wine specials from 7 p.m. until late. Gather your workmates, and be sure to bring your valid RSAs to take advantage of this deal.

For more information, visit The Oxford’s website here.



When: Sundays, 7 PM until late

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 34 Oxford St, Darlinghurst