Hot White Kiss at the One Act Play Festival

One of four fabulous shows in the Butterfly Club’s One Act Play Festival, Hot White Kiss follows the trials and tribulations of John, a bi and polyamorous writer, his long-term on-again-off-again toxic love affair with Leena and their complex relationships with Cilla, a drug dealer. Dealing with complex themes of addiction, manipulation and trauma this show is an uncompromising glimpse into the hidden heart of these complex and interwoven relationships.

When: 18–23 March, 2024, 8.30pm

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins Street), Melbourne

Tickets: $15–$39

Accessibility: unfortunately The Butterfly Club is not wheelchair accessible, get in touch with the venue here if you have any further questions. Audiences under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Content Note: This show contains themes of addiction, abuse, manipulation and trauma.