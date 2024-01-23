Hosted by friends Xander Allan, Conor Gallacher, The Captain and Dr. Gretta, Human Love Fest is the dating show taken to a new level.

Like the polar opposite of a dating app, this gang of friends are setting out to connect singles, no matter how they identify, through an entertaining send-up of classic, corny dating shows.

Anyone can apply, but will also be worth it just to watch!

For more information, visit this website.

When: February 9 | 7pm

Where: Brunswick Ballroom 314-316 Sydney Road, Brunswick