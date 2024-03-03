Hyperficial: Y2SLAYYY

It’s time to channel the fashion revival du jour, with cargo pants, neon colours, bedazzled crop tops and plenty of glitter at Hyperficial’s Y2SLAYYY late 1990s extravaganza! With DJs Matt Frequencies, Moxxy and Bradd Edwards rocking the decks, and celebrated fire, sideshow and kink performer Bella Valkyrie to grace the stage, Y2SLAYYY promises to be a night full of bops, pop and technicolour wonder! Follow Hyperficial on Instagram or Facebook for more information as we get closer to the event!
When: March 15, 2024, 9pm – 1am
Where: UBQ, 95 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.90–$17.90 (free tickets available for First Nations patrons)
Accessibility: UBQ is wheelchair accessible (located completely on the ground floor) and has wheelchair accessible bathrooms.
