Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Stage Sydney What's on
Bronte Nicholls
Bronte Nicholls
April 24, 2023
Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Image: Jordan Raskopoulos/Facebook

Musical comedian Jordan Raskopoulos is bringing her musical genius to this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival. You may have caught a viral clip of her as the frontwoman of the comedic band Axis of Awesome, whether it was the infamous “Four-Chords” song or breaking a World Record with “The Song That Never Ends.” Now, Jordan is taking her comedic quips and breathtaking vocal range from TikTok and Twitch, where she brings her hot, queer takes into the metaverse, and onto the big stage. So, prepare yourself to be blown away and grab a ticket to one of her shows at the Factory Theatre.

When: 26th-30th April, 8:10/7:10.

Where: The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville.

Price: $32-$38, 15+ Age.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Dame Edna Creator Barry Humphries Dead At 89
April 22, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Dame Edna Creator Barry Humphries Dead At 89
Arts & Entertainment National News News Stage
VicBears Masquerade Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 19, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

VicBears Masquerade Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene What's on
The Beastie Girls Die: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 19, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Beastie Girls Die: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Big Ben Vs The Void: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 19, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Big Ben Vs The Void: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene What's on