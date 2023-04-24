Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Musical comedian Jordan Raskopoulos is bringing her musical genius to this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival. You may have caught a viral clip of her as the frontwoman of the comedic band Axis of Awesome, whether it was the infamous “Four-Chords” song or breaking a World Record with “The Song That Never Ends.” Now, Jordan is taking her comedic quips and breathtaking vocal range from TikTok and Twitch, where she brings her hot, queer takes into the metaverse, and onto the big stage. So, prepare yourself to be blown away and grab a ticket to one of her shows at the Factory Theatre.

When: 26th-30th April, 8:10/7:10.

Where: The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville.

Price: $32-$38, 15+ Age.