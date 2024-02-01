Knowing Me in the Quiet at The Bearded Tit

BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Stand up to the establishment at the Bearded Tit from Tuesday to Sunday nights. The bar hosts an ongoing exhibitions featuring art and performance aimed at writing the wrongs of the world and standing up for the downtrodden disco dancers of society.

The current exhibition is called Me in the Quiet, curated by Lillian Colgan, which looks to explore how people construct a sense of self through objects and the spaces we occupy. you can find more information here.

When: Tuesdays-Sundays

Where: The Bearded Tit, 183 Regent St, Redfern