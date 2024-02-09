Laugh Out Proud: Pride Guide 2024

Laugh Out Proud is back at the Enmore Theatre after four sold-out years. In the heart of Sydney’s Inner West, the night full of hilarious skits will guarantee laughs for all at Sydney Mardi Gras.

At Laugh Out Proud, you will hear from some of the community’s favourite comedy names and meet some new faces. This queer comedy night is hosted by Australian comedian Zöe Coombs Marr, with skits performed by AJ Lamarque, Aurelia St Clair, Bob Downe, and more!

When: February 23, 2024 from 7.30pm – 9.30pm

Where: Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Road, Newtown





