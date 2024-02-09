Laugh Out Proud: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 9, 2024
Laugh Out Proud: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied

Laugh Out Proud is back at the Enmore Theatre after four sold-out years. In the heart of Sydney’s Inner West, the night full of hilarious skits will guarantee laughs for all at Sydney Mardi Gras.

At Laugh Out Proud, you will hear from some of the community’s favourite comedy names and meet some new faces. This queer comedy night is hosted by Australian comedian Zöe Coombs Marr, with skits performed by AJ Lamarque, Aurelia St Clair, Bob Downe, and more!

When: February 23, 2024 from 7.30pm – 9.30pm

Where: Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Road, Newtown 



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queerstories: Pride Guide 2024
February 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Queerstories: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Get X-Gayted in Brisbane this Weekend 
February 8, 2024 | Michael James

Get X-Gayted in Brisbane this Weekend 
Brisbane What's on
Meet The Contestants for Altimate.Showdown Season Two 
February 7, 2024 | Michael James

Meet The Contestants for Altimate.Showdown Season Two 
Brisbane What's on
Art Prize Exhibition Celebrates Rural And Regional LGBT Victorians
February 7, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Art Prize Exhibition Celebrates Rural And Regional LGBT Victorians
Melbourne News Scene What's on
Some Regrets At MICF
February 7, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Some Regrets At MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Being A Woman For Money At MICF
February 7, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Being A Woman For Money At MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on