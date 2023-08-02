LGBTIQ+ Leadership Summit 2023

Image: Facebook
The LGBTIQ+ Leadership Summit promises to offer the “perspectives, advice, and knowledge from LGBTIQA+ leaders that have made it to the top.”
Over the course of four days, hear from senior LGBTIQA+ executives. Learn from their experience, their failures, and their successes.
For more information, visit their website at theleadershipinstitute.com.au/lgbtiqa-leadership-summit
When: August 22 – 25, 2023
Where: Intercontinental Sydney Double Bay, 33 Cross Street Double Bay, NSW
