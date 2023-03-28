Liberate!: What’s On In Queer Sydney

If you’re in the mood to sink your teeth into history, with a dash of queer and a pinch of fierceness, then this exhibition is perfect you.

As a celebration of 45 years of community-led social change, Liberate! showcases the significant events and social issues that the LGBTQ community has faced.

The exhibition looks at events such as the creation of queer organisations and world-leading HIV education campaigns; the thirteen-year struggle for marriage equality and the historic and monumental win when Australia voted yes.

While this exhibition was initially part of Sydney WorldPride 2023, it will be running all the way until 2nd July 2023.

When: 28th March 2023 until 2nd July 2023.

Times: Weekdays 8 am – 10 pm/ Saturdays 9 am – 10 pm/ Sundays 9 am – 5 pm

Where: Customs House, 31 Alfred Street, Sydney

Price: Free