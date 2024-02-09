Liv Queer: Pride Guide 2024

Pop cabaret singer, Liv Queer, is set to perform for the upcoming Sydney Mardi Gras 2024. Liv incorporates music, fashion and visual storytelling into her performances to promote queer voices and amplify LGBTQIA+ stories.

Her specialised genres include dance pop, power pop, and cabaret, which includes gay, lesbian, and queer anthems. Liv Queer will play one show this month in Surry Hills, so make sure to see the powerful and talented singer who loves a show tune.

When: February 22, 2024 at 7pm

Where: Low 302, 302 Crown Street, Surry Hills





