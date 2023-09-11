LOEV’s First Birthday Party

Since moving to Moorabbin just one year ago, LOEV have built on their existing reputation for fun events in their inclusive hub for the LGBTQIA+ community in Melbourne’s south-east. To celebrate their achievements and plans for the future, Micky and Bri are throwing a birthday party. Even before entertainment is announced (keep your eyes on their Instagram for updates) it’s sure to be a sold-out event, so get your tickets soon!

When: October 7, 2023, 8 pm

Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin

Tickets: $21.83–$30

Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

**This is a strictly +18 event.**