LOEV’s First Birthday Party

Melbourne
Tamuz Ellazam
September 11, 2023
Since moving to Moorabbin just one year ago, LOEV have built on their existing reputation for fun events in their inclusive hub for the LGBTQIA+ community in Melbourne’s south-east. To celebrate their achievements and plans for the future, Micky and Bri are throwing a birthday party. Even before entertainment is announced (keep your eyes on their Instagram for updates) it’s sure to be a sold-out event, so get your tickets soon!

When: October 7, 2023, 8 pm
Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin
Tickets: $21.83–$30
Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

**This is a strictly +18 event.**

