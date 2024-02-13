Maddy Weeks: Never Gonna Die at MICF

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 14, 2024
Maddy Weeks: Never Gonna Die at MICF

From the comedy mind that brought you a 2023 Chemist Warehouse Wrapped (much more telling than Spotify!) comes Never Gonna Die by Maddy Weeks at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024. A high-energy show that will (allegedly) cure all your aches and pains and “leave you feeling unstoppable.” Weeks has been a beloved fixture of Melbourne’s comedy scene on stage and screen, even winning the Antenna Award for Best Performance in a Non Factual Program in 2023, so it’s hard to believe that this will be their MICF solo debut – this award-winning comedian is not to be missed!

When:  April 9–12 and April 16–19, 2024, 6.30pm,
April 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2024 5.30pm
Where: Storyville Melbourne, 185 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $15–$25
Accessibility: Storyville Melbourne is located up two flights of stairs and sadly does not have wheelchair access.
**This event is suitable for audiences 15+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild!
February 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild!
Melbourne Stage What's on
Harry K to Launch New Event in Fortitude Valley 
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Harry K to Launch New Event in Fortitude Valley 
Brisbane Scene What's on
Mega Malebox: Pride Guide 2024
February 13, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Mega Malebox: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Vintage Drag in Mint Condition: Pride Guide 2024
February 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Vintage Drag in Mint Condition: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Lemons With A Twist: Pride Guide 2024
February 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Lemons With A Twist: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024
February 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on