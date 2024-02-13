Maddy Weeks: Never Gonna Die at MICF

From the comedy mind that brought you a 2023 Chemist Warehouse Wrapped (much more telling than Spotify!) comes Never Gonna Die by Maddy Weeks at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024. A high-energy show that will (allegedly) cure all your aches and pains and “leave you feeling unstoppable.” Weeks has been a beloved fixture of Melbourne’s comedy scene on stage and screen, even winning the Antenna Award for Best Performance in a Non Factual Program in 2023, so it’s hard to believe that this will be their MICF solo debut – this award-winning comedian is not to be missed!

When: April 9–12 and April 16–19, 2024, 6.30pm,

April 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2024 5.30pm

Where: Storyville Melbourne, 185 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $15–$25

Accessibility: Storyville Melbourne is located up two flights of stairs and sadly does not have wheelchair access.

**This event is suitable for audiences 15+**