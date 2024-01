Make your way to the Park Lounge for a wonderful night of performances. Hosted by the fabulous 2JOOCE and a fully attired, sequin bedazzled, FAborignal MC. Exploring the worlds of drag, theatre, dance, and music, Park Lounge promises a fantastic, unforgettable time. Open for everyone all night long, this event is presented by Wyndham City.

For more information, follow this link

When: February 3 | 5:30pm

Where: Kelly Park