August Queer Social at Laneway Learning

Laneway Learning’s Queer Social events for August are an opportunity to socialise with and learn from LGBTQIA+ participants and instructors with events in St Kilda, Moorabbin and the Melbourne CBD covering a range of skills, interests and subjects for just $5!

Learn the traditional Japanese art of making living Kokedama Moss Balls with Maria at LOEV, Moorabbin from 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm on August 24, 2023.

Enrich your wardrobe (on and off stage) with talented drag artist and designer Belial B’Zarr of OFFWORLD AESTHETIC at Fashion Design for the Stage at the Victorian Pride Centre from 6 pm – 8 pm on August 31, 2023.

Or forego fashion to add a face of fabulousness at Self Expression via Make Up with Dylann at Laneway Learning’s home in the Nicholas building from 6 pm – 8 pm on August 31, 2023.

Accessibility: All three events are wheelchair-accessible, but LOEV unfortunately does not yet have a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.