Author Talk — Hannah McElhinney

Rainbow History Class started as an opportunity to educate the public about LGBTQIA+ history, sharing stories of our queer ancestors from ancient civilisation all the way to today. What started as a TikTok account is now a multi-platform sensation, with over 14 million views on TikTok alone, a live show, a TED Talk, and in March of 2023… a book! Join the author behind the rainbow scenes, Hannah McElhinney (she/her) on a journey through history and a sneak peek into the internationally-celebrated Rainbow History Class, (if you haven’t picked up a copy at your local bookstore or library yet!)
When: February 7, 2024, 6.30 – 7.30 pm
Where: Bargoonga Nganjin, North Fitzroy Library, 182 St Georges Road, North Fitzroy
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: Bargoonga Nganjin is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms and a Changing Places toilet.
