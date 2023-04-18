Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Beers for Queers comes back to the Fox Hotel for their monthly market, music and community event, this time, it’s Easter!

When: Saturday, April 22, 5 pm-1 am.

Where: 351 Wellington Street, Melbourne

Tickets: Free Entry

Accessibility: The front bar and pool table area are accessible by a ramp from the street.

“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”