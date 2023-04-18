Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Beers for Queers comes back to the Fox Hotel for their monthly market, music and community event, this time, it’s Easter!
Starting with an Easter egg hunt at 5 pm, wander through the Gay Stuff Markets which will be on until 9 pm upstairs while downstairs will be dedicated to tunes of DJ OMG Becky. From 8.30-10.30 pm enjoy hourly performances from a range of amazing artists like Gay Jesus, Dazza and Keif, Kitty Obsidian and Dimmy Charms. Later in the evening DJ Gay Dad and DJ Fran Fine will be going back to back from 9 pm – 1 am.
When: Saturday, April 22, 5 pm-1 am.
Where: 351 Wellington Street, Melbourne
Tickets: Free Entry
Accessibility: The front bar and pool table area are accessible by a ramp from the street.
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”
Leave a Reply