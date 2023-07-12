Club Riot

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
July 12, 2023
Club Riot

Presented by Leaps and Bounds Music Festival 2023, CLUB RIOT is a place for “alternative LGBTQIA+ people to come together, make noise and celebrate.” Bringing together four incredible local emerging bands and performers, including The Lazy Susans and their “heart-on-sleeve alternative rock singalongs”, five-piece band Scud, a “triple threat of anger, sass and silliness”, the “energetic and undeniably fun” Grass Stains, and OH Daisy to round out the live music with “uncomfortably relatable lyricism”. Then DJ Brycey will be spinning tunes until the early morn!

When: 8pm, 15 July, 2023
Where: Bad Decisions Bar, 46 Johnston Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.36
Accessibility: Bad Decisions Bar has steps to entry and manual doors.

**This event is 18+, no ID, no entry**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Hungry Ghost Feast
July 14, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Hungry Ghost Feast
Sydney What's on
Coastal Twist Festival 2023
July 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Coastal Twist Festival 2023
What's on
Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event
July 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Palliative Care Victoria ‘My Choice of Care’ Research Paper Launch Event
Melbourne What's on
Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Bentstix Hockey Club 90s Fancy Dress Party
Sydney What's on
Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Fringe Festival 2023
Sydney What's on
Broken Heel Festival 
July 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Broken Heel Festival 
What's on