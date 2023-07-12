Presented by Leaps and Bounds Music Festival 2023, CLUB RIOT is a place for “alternative LGBTQIA+ people to come together, make noise and celebrate.” Bringing together four incredible local emerging bands and performers, including The Lazy Susans and their “heart-on-sleeve alternative rock singalongs”, five-piece band Scud, a “triple threat of anger, sass and silliness”, the “energetic and undeniably fun” Grass Stains, and OH Daisy to round out the live music with “uncomfortably relatable lyricism”. Then DJ Brycey will be spinning tunes until the early morn!

When: 8pm, 15 July, 2023

Where: Bad Decisions Bar, 46 Johnston Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $11.36

Accessibility: Bad Decisions Bar has steps to entry and manual doors.

**This event is 18+, no ID, no entry**