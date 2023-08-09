Drag King Karaoke Night at LOEV

The only kind of Karaoke that should be a drag… Drag King Karaoke at LOEV in Moorabbin! Hosted by Melbourne’s beloved “local clownboy” of Drag, Randy Roy, this event is an opportunity to belt your favourite tunes, cheer your head off at Randy’s fabulous performances, and enjoy the comfortable, community atmosphere of Micky and Bri’s LOEV-ly haven for the LGBTQIA+ community in the south-eastern suburbs.

“The most outrageous fun you can have with your pants on!”

When: August 26, 2023, 7.30pm.

Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin

Tickets: $15–$20

Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible and has gender-neutral bathrooms.

This event is strictly 18+