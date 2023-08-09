Drag King Karaoke Night at LOEV

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 10, 2023
Drag King Karaoke Night at LOEV
Image: Image: Instagram

The only kind of Karaoke that should be a drag… Drag King Karaoke at LOEV in Moorabbin! Hosted by Melbourne’s beloved “local clownboy” of Drag, Randy Roy, this event is an opportunity to belt your favourite tunes, cheer your head off at Randy’s fabulous performances, and enjoy the comfortable, community atmosphere of Micky and Bri’s LOEV-ly haven for the LGBTQIA+ community in the south-eastern suburbs.

“The most outrageous fun you can have with your pants on!”

When: August 26, 2023, 7.30pm.
Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin
Tickets: $15–$20
Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible and has gender-neutral bathrooms.

This event is strictly 18+

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-26
Event Time : 9:30:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
August 8, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
Stage Sydney What's on
Heaps Gay Street Party (Roadwerk) – A 10th Birthday
August 7, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Heaps Gay Street Party (Roadwerk) – A 10th Birthday
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Drag Race Star Shea Couleé Throws Iced Coffee In Bigot’s Face Outside Starbucks
August 7, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Drag Race Star Shea Couleé Throws Iced Coffee In Bigot’s Face Outside Starbucks
Arts & Entertainment Screen
LGBTIQ+ Leadership Summit 2023
August 2, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

LGBTIQ+ Leadership Summit 2023
Scene Sydney What's on
Beardiful at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
August 2, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beardiful at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne What's on
Sundaylicious August!
August 1, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sundaylicious August!
Melbourne What's on