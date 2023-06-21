Electric Fields Returns To The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Melbourne What's on
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
June 21, 2023
Electric Fields Returns To The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Image: The duo will be making their return to the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Image: Electric Fields/Facebook

The award-winning electronic music duo, Electric Fields are set to return to Hamer Hall for an extra special encore performance that promises to have you dancing on your feet and to have a good time.

Back in 2022, the duo (Zaachariaha Fielding, lead vocals, and Michael Ross, producer) had made their orchestral debut with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) as part of NAIDOC week.

At this year’s performance, Electric Fields and MSO will be performing the duo’s music and their new songs, which will be arranged for  the orchestra by Alex Turley, MSO 2022 Cybec Young Composer in Residence.

So if you’re fans of Electric Fields or just love a combination of soul, pop and electronica, then you’ll be kicking yourself if you miss this performance!

When: Saturday 8th July from 7:30pm

Where: Hamer Hall, 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank

Price: Standard price – $58-$102/ Concession price – $53-$97

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

G Flip Drummer Australian Tour
June 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

G Flip Drummer Australian Tour
Melbourne What's on
Dragraiser: Queer Education Workshop Fundraiser
June 20, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dragraiser: Queer Education Workshop Fundraiser
Melbourne What's on
NYC Pride In Melbourne
June 20, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

NYC Pride In Melbourne
Melbourne News What's on
Things At The Bondi Festival That Are Queer-tastic!
June 15, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Things At The Bondi Festival That Are Queer-tastic!
Sydney What's on
Cheers Queers! at the Victorian Pride Centre
June 14, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Cheers Queers! at the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne What's on
Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Carnaval de las Flores
June 14, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Carnaval de las Flores
Melbourne What's on