Electric Fields Returns To The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The award-winning electronic music duo, Electric Fields are set to return to Hamer Hall for an extra special encore performance that promises to have you dancing on your feet and to have a good time.

Back in 2022, the duo (Zaachariaha Fielding, lead vocals, and Michael Ross, producer) had made their orchestral debut with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) as part of NAIDOC week.

At this year’s performance, Electric Fields and MSO will be performing the duo’s music and their new songs, which will be arranged for the orchestra by Alex Turley, MSO 2022 Cybec Young Composer in Residence.

So if you’re fans of Electric Fields or just love a combination of soul, pop and electronica, then you’ll be kicking yourself if you miss this performance!

When: Saturday 8th July from 7:30pm

Where: Hamer Hall, 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank

Price: Standard price – $58-$102/ Concession price – $53-$97