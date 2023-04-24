Graze and Gaze: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Is it Drag and Dinner? Frocks and a good Feed? Lip-synching and Lunch? No! It’s Graze and Gaze, the dinner and a show collaboration between beloved venue Pride of Our Footscray and Trombar Restaurant!

Harry! This Sunday, Graze on a delicious meal from Trombar Restaurant’s fabulous kitchen while Gazing at the drag performances by the gorgeous Amanduh HollyPop and dancing by go-go dancers Ben

This feast for the senses includes a dinner menu and delicious platters to share and cocktails so be sure to book soon as tickets are limited!

When: Sunday, April 30, 5 pm–11 pm

Where: Trombar Restaurant, 492 Mt Alexander Road, Ascot Vale