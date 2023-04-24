Graze and Gaze: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
April 24, 2023
Graze and Gaze: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Is it Drag and Dinner? Frocks and a good Feed? Lip-synching and Lunch? No! It’s Graze and Gaze, the dinner and a show collaboration between beloved venue Pride of Our Footscray and Trombar Restaurant!
This Sunday, Graze on a delicious meal from Trombar Restaurant’s fabulous kitchen while Gazing at the drag performances by the gorgeous Amanduh & HollyPop and dancing by go-go dancers Ben & Harry!
This feast for the senses includes a dinner menu and delicious platters to share and cocktails so be sure to book soon as tickets are limited!
When: Sunday, April 30, 5 pm–11 pm
Where: Trombar Restaurant, 492 Mt Alexander Road, Ascot Vale
Tickets: $20-$79

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Friday Night Social: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Friday Night Social: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Anita Wiglet – Funny Gurl: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Anita Wiglet – Funny Gurl: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Aurelia St Clair – Non-Dairy Presenting: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Aurelia St Clair – Non-Dairy Presenting: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Jordan Raskopoulos – The Fool: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 24, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Rhys Nicholson – Encore: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
VicBears Masquerade Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 19, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

VicBears Masquerade Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Scene What's on