Men on Men Art Exhibition and Competition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Move over Archibald! It’s time for Laird’s 2023 Men on Men Art Exhibition and Competition. Running since 2001, this annual art competition accepts submissions of paintings, stencils, sculptures, street art, etchings, drawings, photography, digital art, mixed media and more from male and male-identifying artists. They’re also still accepting submissions until May 31st at 2 pm if you’re feeling a creative spark!

Saturday, June 3, is Open Day with the public admitted free. Please note that the Laird suggests arriving early if you wish to purchase, as most sales occur in the first hour.

When: Public: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 2 pm-6 pm

Men Only (VCAT H14/2022): Saturday, June 3 from 6 pm onwards – Sunday, June 25. Tuesdays-Saturdays 6 pm–late, Sundays 4 pm-10 pm. Hours are subject to change between June 10 – 17.

Where: The Laird, 149 Gipps Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Free

Accessibility: The Laird is wheelchair accessible.