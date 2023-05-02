Queerer Than Ever: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne Screen What's on
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
May 2, 2023
Queerer Than Ever: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: VGS/YouTube

Remember all those years of gaming solely being marketed to a straight, male audience? Well, those days are over. It’s time to ‘play with pride,’ so if you are an aspiring game designer, or a queer gamer invested in putting an LGBTQ+ spin on the gaming industry, join Xavier Ho for his talk at the Melbourne Design Week’s queer games exhibition. Explore the artists and inspirations behind your soon-to-be favourite queer, indie games as Xavier draws from over 20 interviews with queer, game designers in the Oceania and Asia-Pacific regions.

When: Friday, May 26, 6 pm-8 pm.

Where: No Vacancy Gallery, 34-40 Jane Bell Lane, Melbourne.

Price: Free, bookings essential.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gender Euphoria: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 2, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Gender Euphoria: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
Drag Trivia: What’s On In Queer Sydney
May 2, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Drag Trivia: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Sydney What's on
Evening With Judy Garland: What’s On In Queer Sydney
May 1, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Evening With Judy Garland: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Sound Sydney What's on
Pride Soiree Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney
May 1, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Pride Soiree Cabaret: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Scene Sydney What's on
Mamma Mia! The Musical: What’s On In Queer Sydney
May 1, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Mamma Mia! The Musical: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Stage Sydney What's on
Sydney AIDS Candlelight Memorial – An International Day of Remembrance
May 1, 2023 | Bronte Nicholls

Sydney AIDS Candlelight Memorial – An International Day of Remembrance
Sydney What's on