Queerer Than Ever: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Remember all those years of gaming solely being marketed to a straight, male audience? Well, those days are over. It’s time to ‘play with pride,’ so if you are an aspiring game designer, or a queer gamer invested in putting an LGBTQ+ spin on the gaming industry, join Xavier Ho for his talk at the Melbourne Design Week’s queer games exhibition. Explore the artists and inspirations behind your soon-to-be favourite queer, indie games as Xavier draws from over 20 interviews with queer, game designers in the Oceania and Asia-Pacific regions.

When: Friday, May 26, 6 pm-8 pm.

Where: No Vacancy Gallery, 34-40 Jane Bell Lane, Melbourne.

Price: Free, bookings essential.