Are you feeling the early Autumn chill? Warm your soul and get your body moving at Sundaylicious’ RnB night!

Sundaylicious RnB: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Since 2009, Sundaylicious has been bringing the LGBTQIA+ community the best range of day parties, nighclub events and everything in-between, and after a way-too-long hiatus, they’re bringing back Sundaylicious RnB! With the incredible DJ Kitty Kat, DJ Jesse Boyd and DJ Kris Kolzan delivering the bangers, dance the night away to the best RnB from all the greats!

Where: The Imperial Hotel, 522 Chapel Street, South Yarra

When: Friday 24th of March, 9pm-3am

Tickets: $33.08