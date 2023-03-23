Sundaylicious RnB: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Sundaylicious RnB: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
March 23, 2023

Are you feeling the early Autumn chill? Warm your soul and get your body moving at Sundaylicious’ RnB night!

Since 2009, Sundaylicious has been bringing the LGBTQIA+ community the best range of day parties, nighclub events and everything in-between, and after a way-too-long hiatus, they’re bringing back Sundaylicious RnB! With the incredible DJ Kitty Kat, DJ Jesse Boyd and DJ Kris Kolzan delivering the bangers, dance the night away to the best RnB from all the greats!

Where: The Imperial Hotel, 522 Chapel Street, South Yarra

When: Friday 24th of March, 9pm-3am

Tickets: $33.08

