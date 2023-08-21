Transgender Victoria’s Trans Fete Day

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 22, 2023
Transgender Victoria’s Trans Fete Day
Image: Image: ev via Unsplash

Transgender Victoria is hosting a Trans Fete Day for members of the transgender, gender diverse and nonbinary community, friends, families and allies.

Some of the activities on the day will include: a speed-friending session, a change of ID workshop to help facilitate new identity documentation, a writing workshop, a panel with transgender, gender diverse and nonbinary asylum seekers and refugees, refreshments, and more! For updates check the TGV Instagram page.

When: August 26, 2023, 10 am–2 pm
Where: Port Melbourne Town Hall, 333 Bay Street, Port Melbourne
Tickets: $10 refundable deposit
Accessibility: The Port Melbourne Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms and two accessible car parking spaces, on Bay Street and on Spring Street South.

