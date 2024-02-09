Minus18 Queer Formal: Pride Guide 2024

Celebrate a fabulous night for LGBTQIA+ young people at this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras. The life-affirming night for those ages 12 to 19 is one to make friends, connect deeper with the queer community and dance the night away.

Wear whatever you want at the Queer Formal, bring a date if you wish, and celebrate with a range of like-minded, beautiful youngsters. The entertainment lineup for this event is soon to be announced, so stay tuned!

When: February 17, 2024 from 5.30pm – 10pm

Where: Roundhouse, UNSW Sydney, Anzac Parade, Kensington