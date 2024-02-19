Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 19, 2024
Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF

What’s black and white and hilarious all over? It’s Mister Act, AKA: Jayden, Simon and Allen, bringing you their newest hour of “divine queer comedy” through the magic of sketches, storytelling and song, in So Happy Gay. After a sold-out debut show at Midsumma 2023, these three rising stars of sketch and improv comedy – and best friends – are here to bring the house down with their blend of high energy and relatable queer comedy.

When:  March 27–30 and April 3–6, 2024, 9.30pm,
March 31 and April 7, 2024 8.30pm
Where: Theory Bar, 19-23 Meyers Place, Melbourne
Tickets: $24–$27
Accessibility: Theory Bar is wheelchair accessible via a removable ramp which can be placed by staff on arrival. The venue also has wheelchair accessible and gender-neutral bathrooms and staff are disability accessibility trained.
**This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queerstories at MICF
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queerstories at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
February 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Peach PRC: Secret PRC Tour
Melbourne Sound What's on
Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
February 18, 2024 | Michael James

Saltbop: The Saltburn Dress Up Party arrives at The Wickham Hotel 
Gold Coast What's on
BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
February 17, 2024 | Michael James

BootCo Brisbane Presents: Mardi Gras In The Bunker 
Gold Coast What's on
Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Dejavu Mardi Gras Afterparty: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
February 16, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Rainbow Storytime At Home: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on