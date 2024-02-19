Mister Act: So Happy Gay at MICF

What’s black and white and hilarious all over? It’s Mister Act, AKA: Jayden, Simon and Allen, bringing you their newest hour of “divine queer comedy” through the magic of sketches, storytelling and song, in So Happy Gay. After a sold-out debut show at Midsumma 2023, these three rising stars of sketch and improv comedy – and best friends – are here to bring the house down with their blend of high energy and relatable queer comedy.

When: March 27–30 and April 3–6, 2024, 9.30pm,

March 31 and April 7, 2024 8.30pm

Where: Theory Bar, 19-23 Meyers Place, Melbourne

Tickets: $24–$27

Accessibility: Theory Bar is wheelchair accessible via a removable ramp which can be placed by staff on arrival. The venue also has wheelchair accessible and gender-neutral bathrooms and staff are disability accessibility trained.

**This event is strictly 18+**