Monster at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

The delightful Florian Wild is launching their debut cabaret show at the Melbourne Fringe Festival with the mischievous, musical and marvellous Monster! Accompanied by Oliver Ayres, Wild sings their way through a selection of pop and alternative songs in between segments of searing wit and “serious social quandaries” about “queer pop culture, spooky season, and the experience of a life spent wondering what REALLY makes a monster?”

When: October 2-8, 2023, 10 pm – 11 pm.

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: $30–$37

Accessibility: The Butterfly Club has private and gender-neutral toilets, but unfortunately has limited access for patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.