My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 17, 2023
My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group

Brunswick Library is creating a community space for LGBTQIA+ youth in Merri-Bek by hosting a weekly meetup every Tuesday. My Rainbow is an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12–17, and 18–24 to meet up on alternating fortnights to connect, eat snacks, craft and make friends in a safe and welcoming space.

When: Every Tuesday, 4.30 pm–5.30 pm. 
Where: Brunswick Library, Corner Sydney Road and Dawson Street, Brunswick
Tickets: Free! Reserve a spot on Eventbrite
Accessibility: The Brunswick Library has wheelchair and scooter recharge points and wheelchair-accessible toilets.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

September 16: Disability Pride Fest 2023
August 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 16: Disability Pride Fest 2023
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties
August 20, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Balls Out Bingo: Fridays at Sporties
Brisbane Scene What's on
Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
August 19, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
Brisbane Scene Stage What's on
Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner
August 18, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queeraoke at Evie’s Disco Diner
Melbourne Scene What's on
Gender is a Scam and I am Winning at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
August 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Gender is a Scam and I am Winning at the Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne Stage What's on
Slay 4 Pay: Wednesdays At Universal 
August 17, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Slay 4 Pay: Wednesdays At Universal 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on