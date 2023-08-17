My Rainbow: LGBTQIA+ Youth Group

Brunswick Library is creating a community space for LGBTQIA+ youth in Merri-Bek by hosting a weekly meetup every Tuesday. My Rainbow is an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12–17, and 18–24 to meet up on alternating fortnights to connect, eat snacks, craft and make friends in a safe and welcoming space.

When: Every Tuesday, 4.30 pm–5.30 pm.

Where: Brunswick Library, Corner Sydney Road and Dawson Street, Brunswick

Tickets: Free! Reserve a spot on Eventbrite

Accessibility: The Brunswick Library has wheelchair and scooter recharge points and wheelchair-accessible toilets.