November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

by Stephen A Russell

UK-based, Nigerian-born director Babatunde Apalowo’s gently unmooring exploration of the love that still not dare speak its name in his home country won the coveted Teddy Award for best LGBTQIA+ feature at this year’s Berlinale.

You can catch it as part of the sterling Melbourne Queer Film Festival line-up. Charismatic leads Tope Tedela and Riyo David, depicting delivery driver Bambino and photographer Bawa respectively, tenderly feel their way around the edges of a connection they don’t fully understand as yet and are scared to pursue in a city, Lagos, that is aggressively unwelcoming to homosexuality.

All the while, Bambino’s neighbour Ifeyinwa (Martha Ehinome) has her hopes set on him too, complicating this delicate dance.

Turning a powerful lens onto gay Black masculinity, it’s an important and exhilarating film that serves as a vital reminder that even as our rights are challenged here, we need to keep out eyes on supporting queer communities internationally too.

All the Colours of the World are Between Black and White screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Friday 17 November

