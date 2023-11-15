November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

Melbourne Screen What's on
Contributor
November 16, 2023
November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Image: Melbourne Queer Film Festival

by Stephen A Russell

UK-based, Nigerian-born director Babatunde Apalowo’s gently unmooring exploration of the love that still not dare speak its name in his home country won the coveted Teddy Award for best LGBTQIA+ feature at this year’s Berlinale.

You can catch it as part of the sterling Melbourne Queer Film Festival line-up. Charismatic leads Tope Tedela and Riyo David, depicting delivery driver Bambino and photographer Bawa respectively, tenderly feel their way around the edges of a connection they don’t fully understand as yet and are scared to pursue in a city, Lagos, that is aggressively unwelcoming to homosexuality.

All the while, Bambino’s neighbour Ifeyinwa (Martha Ehinome) has her hopes set on him too, complicating this delicate dance.

Turning a powerful lens onto gay Black masculinity, it’s an important and exhilarating film that serves as a vital reminder that even as our rights are challenged here, we need to keep out eyes on supporting queer communities internationally too.

All the Colours of the World are Between Black and White screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Friday 17 November

For more information and tickets, click here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

SpringOut Pride Festival: Canberra’s Pride Celebration Like No-Other
November 16, 2023 | Aaron Little

SpringOut Pride Festival: Canberra’s Pride Celebration Like No-Other
Australian Capital Territory Canberra Sponsored Content
November 15: Narrow Path to Happiness At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 15, 2023 | Contributor

November 15: Narrow Path to Happiness At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
November 14: ‘Orlando, My Political Biography’ Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 14, 2023 | Contributor

November 14: ‘Orlando, My Political Biography’ Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
Passages Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 13, 2023 | Contributor

Passages Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
Gay Coming Of Age Italian Drama ‘Fireworks’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 13, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Gay Coming Of Age Italian Drama ‘Fireworks’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Screen What's on
November 26: Rainbow Formal Roll
November 12, 2023 | Justin Cooper

November 26: Rainbow Formal Roll
Brisbane Scene What's on