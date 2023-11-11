November 17: BONEZ Alternative Queer Party Brisbane

BONEZ’s Alternative Queer Party brings an all-star line up of Punk performances to The Brightside, this November 17. The Melbourne-based queer party returns to Brisbane for the second time, with their celebration of Alternative/ Emo music. Expect an incredible night of dancing and entertainment, featuring a massive line up of Punk bands, drag, burlesque and DJ performances.

Hosted by Ruby Slippers, live music performances from Apol//o, Sacred Hearts and Whalehouse, and shows from Anna-Mae Villain, Dahlia Dyer, Kitty Obsidian, and Winter Greene.

For more information and tickets, check out their Oztix event page. Click Here.

When: Friday, November 17 from 8pm

Where: The Brightside Brisbane, 27 Warner St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Tickets: $22.45 (Final Release)