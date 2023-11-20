November 18: Carabiners

Tamuz Ellazam
November 20, 2023
November 18: Carabiners

Carabiners is back again for the last party of the year with another killer lineup of local performers bringing comedy, music, drag and even local cinema to Mama Chen’s! Rock up in your best Space Themed outfit and join your host Opal Essance, enjoy the live musical talents of Vigilantonie, comedy by Alistair Baldwin, drag performances by Belial B’zarr and Moxie Delite, and film screening between sets by Leeav Henzel! Unfortunately this event will not be AUSLAN interpreted like the previous event due to financial constraints, but the Carabiners team are seeking sponsorship or grants to reinstate interpreters for their next event if possible.

When: November 18, 2023, 7 pm–11 pm
Where: Mamma Chen’s, 42A Albert Street, Footscray
Tickets: $10–$17.19 (limited free tickets available for d/Deaf/HoH or Disabled and First Nations, Refugee and Asylum Seekers.)
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible (video available), free entry for support workers on shift, seats available in the bandroom, strictly no use of strobe lighting and earplugs will be available.

 

