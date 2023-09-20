November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023

OUTintheOPEN 2023, the Greater Shepparton Festival celebrating Queer pride and diversity, is back November 10 – 19.

With it comes the main event, Carnival Day, held at the Queen’s Gardens.

According to organisers, “Wander through the stalls and markets; savour the smells and tastes of fresh local produce & home-made treats. There’s music, entertainment, food & info galore and our immersive Queer Museum to enjoy!”

For more information, visit their website at outintheopen.org.au

When: November 18 from 10:30am till 3:30pm

Where: Queen’s Gardens, cnr. Wyndham & Nixon Streets, Shepparton