November 25: SlutWalk Melbourne 2023
Join the annual SlutWalk taking place on November 25.

SlutWalk is a global movement with the goal of ending slut-shaming, victim-blaming and rape culture. 

According to organisers, SlutWalk originated in Canada in 2011 “after a police officer told university students that if they did not want to be raped, they should ‘avoid dressing like sluts’. Since then, SlutWalks have been organised in cities around the world.”

This will be the thirteenth year of the SlutWalk in Melbourne.

The walk will begin outside the State Library Victoria at 12pm. It will go through the CBD and finish at the steps of the Victorian Parliament. 

When: November 25, 12pm

Where: State Library Victoria, 328 Swanston Street, Melbourne VIC

