November 26: Rainbow Formal Roll

Celebrate and skate in style with Rainbow Formal Roll at Skateaway, this November 26. Presented by Gay Skate Brisbane’s, this family-friendly inclusive roller event encourages skaters to dress up in their dream formal attire. With a live DJ and prizes for best dressed up for grabs, come roll and jive through the night.
All types and levels of skating are welcomed.
When: Sunday, November 26 from 7pm – 9:30pm
Where: Skateaway, 700 Albany Creek Rd, Albany Creek QLD 4035
Tickets: Entry at door $14.50 + blade hire
