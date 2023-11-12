November 26: Rainbow Formal Roll

Justin Cooper
November 12, 2023
Image: Gay Skate Brisbane/Facebook

Celebrate and skate in style with Rainbow Formal Roll at Skateaway, this November 26. Presented by Gay Skate Brisbane’s, this family-friendly inclusive roller event encourages skaters to dress up in their dream formal attire. With a live DJ and prizes for best dressed up for grabs, come roll and jive through the night.

All types and levels of skating are welcomed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gay Skate (@gayskatebrisbane)

When: Sunday, November 26 from 7pm – 9:30pm

Where: Skateaway, 700 Albany Creek Rd, Albany Creek QLD 4035

Tickets: Entry at door $14.50 + blade hire

 

 

 

